Sacramento, Salt Lake City Drivers Am...

Sacramento, Salt Lake City Drivers Among Worst In U.S., Study Says

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [] Sacramento, Salt Lake City Drivers Among Worst In U.S., Study Says Sacramento, Calif., has the worst drivers out of the 75 most populous metro areas in the U.S., according to a QuoteWizard Insurance study released Tuesday. 3 Surprising Ways to Use Coconut Milk If you only buy coconut milk for an occasional curry, it's time to expand your horizons! Final NFL Power Rankings It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Trump a Tran? Mon R Fire 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Mon shanshan 5,458
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 25 cbo 23
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Jun 24 Abe 7,141
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Jun 23 Horace Schmitz 42
i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5... Jun 22 Xzavi190 2
Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins Jun 22 fiveminute bjs 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,846 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC