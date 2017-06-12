Sacramento orders refuse truck with Motiv electric powertrain
Motiv Power Systems said Sacramento, CA, has become the second city in North America to order an electric refuse vehicle . Sacramento's Class 8 ERV will use Motiv's all-electric powertrain, saving the city 6,000 gallons of fuel a year.
