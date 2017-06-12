Sacramento orders refuse truck with M...

Sacramento orders refuse truck with Motiv electric powertrain

Motiv Power Systems said Sacramento, CA, has become the second city in North America to order an electric refuse vehicle . Sacramento's Class 8 ERV will use Motiv's all-electric powertrain, saving the city 6,000 gallons of fuel a year.

