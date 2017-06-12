Sacramento hits 106 degrees, breaks record for Junea
The temperature in the city reached 106 degrees, which sets the June 18 record of 105 degrees set way back in 1945. The term heat wave gets thrown around a lot but this one is different for a few reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News10.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JTTF
|7,136
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Sat
|Willy
|16
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Sat
|25 FREE
|1
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jun 15
|The Warden
|46
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 14
|Willy
|30
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Jun 14
|lettigo
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|Jun 12
|Rumsailor
|40
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC