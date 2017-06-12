Sacramento firefighters suffers burns battling house fire
A Sacramento firefighter was taken Tuesday morning to the UC Davis Burn Center after he suffered burns battling a house fire, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Flames broke out early Tuesday morning at a home on Logan Street, and the fire did not spread to any other homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|48 min
|Curious
|7,128
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Luke
|44
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|23 hr
|Rumsailor
|40
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Sun
|Dr Fang
|22
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Sun
|Well Well
|27
|Recover Data after Factory Reset Android
|Sun
|UrsuleLoretta
|3
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|Jun 9
|Digbe
|127
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC