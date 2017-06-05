Sacramento Firefighter Charged with Sexual Battery
According to investigators, city fire department received a complaint on April 18. The firefighter, who also worked as a paramedic, was put on paid administrative leave April 21. He then turned himself in after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, investigators said. "The Sacramento Fire Department takes all citizen complaints seriously, and works quickly to take appropriate actions to mitigate them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon...
|2 hr
|VanessaRebecca
|3
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Curious
|7,116
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|Sat
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|Jun 3
|Babe Ruth
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 2
|RiccardoFire
|25
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Luke
|86
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Jun 1
|Finding
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC