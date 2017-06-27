Sacramento drivers ranked as worst in the entire US
We've all probably been known to perform a few "California stops" and possibly go a few miles over the speed limit, but are Sacramentans really the worst drivers in the United States? Sacramento topped of the 75 most populous metropolitan areas in the U.S. with the worst drivers. The city has the highest rate of traffic citations in the country and is close to the top for accidents and DUIs, at No.
