Sacramento County Sheriffa s Deputy Shot at Light Rail Station Near Watt, I-80
A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was shot in the face at a Sacramento light rail station on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened at the light rail station at Watt and Interstate 80. The deputy was assigned to the light rail detail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Rick Carstens
|7,142
|Is Trump a Tran?
|Mon
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Mon
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 25
|cbo
|23
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Jun 22
|fiveminute bjs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC