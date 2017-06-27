Sacramento City Council Announces Picks for Community Police Review Commission
The city of Sacramento announced Tuesday night that it has picked 11 people to form a Community Police Review Commission. Mayor Darrell Steinberg picked three of the members, while each Sacramento city council member picked one of the eight others.
