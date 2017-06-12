Rwanda: Independent Candidate Rwigara Speaks About Her Plans for Rwanda
Rwanda elections. Thirty five-year-old Diane Shima Rwigara recently made headlines when she announced plans to run against Rwandan president Paul Kagame who has been in power since 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|3 hr
|Rumsailor
|40
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|Curious
|7,125
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Sun
|Dr Fang
|22
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Sun
|Well Well
|27
|Recover Data after Factory Reset Android
|Sun
|UrsuleLoretta
|3
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|Jun 9
|Digbe
|127
|Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm...
|Jun 8
|canaanchina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC