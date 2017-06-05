Red Dot Corporation Expands Customer Western U.S. Sales and Aftermarket Presence
Montelongo joins Red Dot alongside the company's broader effort to bolster its aftermarket segment and foster even deeper, more rewarding partnerships with customers and distributors. Montelongo is one of several major new hires the company has made to provide distributors with unique knowledge and experience in local markets, and to improve back-end support and performance; including Scott Latimer, regional sales manager; John McCormack, senior supply chain manager; and Brian Kennedy, aftermarket manager.
