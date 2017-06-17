Recall effort stymied by Sacramento
Members of the California Legislature apparently believe they have the power to change outcomes they don't like. This is like awarding the NBA Championship to Cleveland by retroactively mandating that all of Golden State's three point baskets be counted as only two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|15
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|JTTF
|7,134
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Thu
|The Warden
|46
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Wed
|Willy
|30
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Jun 14
|lettigo
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|Jun 12
|Rumsailor
|40
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 11
|Dr Fang
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC