Pool Problems at Capitol Towers Apartment Complex
As the Sacramento sun raised temperatures into the 80s this afternoon, renters at Capitol Towers could once again choose to cool off in their pool. That hasn't been the case since June 9, when the Sacramento County Department of Environmental Management closed the complex attraction for not having the right balance of chemicals in it to maintain disinfection and pH balance.
