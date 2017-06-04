Political Road Map: Even before all t...

Political Road Map: Even before all the votes are counted,...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A worker counts absentee ballots at the L.A. County registrar-recorder's office in Norwalk. Since 1970, state law has said ballot measures take effect the day after an election, even when ballots remain uncounted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 12 hr Curious 7,116
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) Sat RiccardoFire 153
Lets Play Music Sat Babe Ruth 2
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Fri RiccardoFire 25
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Jun 2 Luke 86
Looking for Babysitter in SA Jun 1 Finding 2
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) May 29 Cooper 39
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC