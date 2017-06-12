Police: Man Accused of Trying to Kill his Grandfather in Pomona May be in Sacramento
Police believe a 25-year-old man wanted in connection to an attempted murder in Pomona may be in Sacramento. Sammeon Christian Walker is accused of assaulting his 82-year-old grandfather, Robert McPherson, on June 9, at his Pomona home, according to police.
