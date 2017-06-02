Police Logs: June 2, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Southbound Interstate 5, north of Jellys Ferry Road: Two women were transported as a precaution to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital following a collision at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|4 hr
|Finding
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|9 hr
|Coal is King
|23
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Lexi
|7,108
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|May 29
|Cooper
|39
|Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10)
|May 27
|Mickey
|33
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|May 27
|Babyysrayl
|85
|Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11)
|May 27
|Cooper
|5
