Police find toddler dead in backseat of SUV; couple detained
Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler found under some blankets in the back of an SUV parked the wrong way on a Northern California street. Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets Play Music
|1 hr
|Bossman
|4
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|Curious
|7,143
|Is Trump a Tran?
|Mon
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Jun 26
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 25
|cbo
|23
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC