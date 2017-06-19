Park Rangers: Some Pelted by Rocks on...

Park Rangers: Some Pelted by Rocks on American River Parkway

A string of attacks on bikers at the American River Parkway, all involving allegedly homeless attackers using rocks, has cyclists and county officials concerned. It's the peaceful escape from the noise of the city that draws cyclists to the American River Parkway's trails in Northern Sacramento.

