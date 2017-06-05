Pair wanted after shooting at Sacramento Co. deputies
Officers are searching for two people Thursday morning in two different locations in Sacramento and Yolo counties after a man fired shots at a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy and the other led officers on a high-speed chase, the sheriff's department said. The incident began about 2:30 a.m., when a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle during a traffic stop near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.
