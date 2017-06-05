Ozzy Osbourne, Nine Inch Nails to hea...

Ozzy Osbourne, Nine Inch Nails to headline 2017 Aftershock festival in October

Ozzy Osbourne and Nine Inch Nails will headline the 2017 Aftershock festival, scheduled for October 21-22 in Sacramento, California. As with Osbourne's other confirmed shows this year, the Metal Madman will be joined onstage at Aftershock by his old lead guitarist, Zakk Wylde .

