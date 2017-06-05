Ozzy Osbourne, Nine Inch Nails to headline 2017 Aftershock festival in October
Ozzy Osbourne and Nine Inch Nails will headline the 2017 Aftershock festival, scheduled for October 21-22 in Sacramento, California. As with Osbourne's other confirmed shows this year, the Metal Madman will be joined onstage at Aftershock by his old lead guitarist, Zakk Wylde .
