Our View: Maybe ita s time to recall Gov. Brown too
Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, rightly expressed outrage in his Tuesday column in this newspaper at the movement in Sacramento to try to short-circuit the power of the people when it comes to recall elections. An amendment to Senate Bill 96 - “It is the Legislature's intent that the changes made by this act in the Elections Code apply retroactively to recalls that are pending at any stage at the time of the act's enactment… .” - would delay efforts by voters to recall state Sen. Josh Newman, whose key vote helped push through the gas tax hike earlier this year at the urging of Gov. Jerry Brown.
