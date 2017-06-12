One Year Later, Victims of Pulse Nightclub Shooting Remembered

It's been a year since that horrible night, but among the several dozen people gathered, holding candles outside Badlands Nightclub in Midtown Sacramento, the emotional wounds are still very raw. "If our safe spaces aren't safe, where do we go as a community? And it's been kind of hard to figure out as a community, and I think that Sacramento has done a really great job of rallying around our community, our LBGT-plus community, and wrapping their arms around it to protect us," said Kelsie Hale, who attended the vigil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.