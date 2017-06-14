Officials Searching for Inmate Who Was Mistakenly Released in Sacramento
The Department of Corrections and Sacramento County Sheriff's Department are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released on Tuesday. Officials say 40-year-old Alamar Houston was sent out to court in Sacramento County to face charges of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property last month.
