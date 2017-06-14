Officials Searching for Inmate Who Wa...

Officials Searching for Inmate Who Was Mistakenly Released in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Department of Corrections and Sacramento County Sheriff's Department are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released on Tuesday. Officials say 40-year-old Alamar Houston was sent out to court in Sacramento County to face charges of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 15 hr Willy 30
As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16) Wed lettigo 2
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Rick Carstens 7,133
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Tue Riccardo F 45
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... Tue Rocky 10
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) Jun 12 Rumsailor 40
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 11 Dr Fang 22
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Sacramento County was issued at June 15 at 4:11AM PDT

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC