News of our Past: Hamilton City wants its own high school
The interior of Richardson's Furniture Store, at Eighth and Main, is seen in the 1930s. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Competition from surrounding retailers and a sweet deal from the owners of Chico Mall have prompted Longs Drugs to vacate its 26,000 square-foot store in the East 20th Street shopping center and relocate to Paradise.
