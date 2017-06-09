New Sacramento Campaign will Crack Down on Unlicensed Pets
Starting July 1, the city will begin the aggressive campaign to get people to license their pets. The fines are steep too -- $300 if you do not comply within 30 days of receiving a notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Curious
|7,120
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Fri
|Miss Fluffy
|21
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Digbe
|127
|Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|Bin Washing Station, Combined Type Washer with ...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|High-efficiency Film Coater with Perforated Dru...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC