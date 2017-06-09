New Sacramento Campaign will Crack Do...

New Sacramento Campaign will Crack Down on Unlicensed Pets

Starting July 1, the city will begin the aggressive campaign to get people to license their pets. The fines are steep too -- $300 if you do not comply within 30 days of receiving a notice.

