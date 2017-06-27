Neighborhood on Edge After Registered...

Neighborhood on Edge After Registered Sex Offender Moves Back into West Sacramento Home

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

With the overgrown bushes and entrances hidden from street view, neighbors of this Haverhill Street home say they'd been happily putting up with this eyesore outside, as long as they thought the sex offender inside was never returning. Now an unkempt home is the least of their worries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Trump a Tran? Mon R Fire 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Mon shanshan 5,458
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 25 cbo 23
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Jun 24 Abe 7,141
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Jun 23 Horace Schmitz 42
i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5... Jun 22 Xzavi190 2
Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins Jun 22 fiveminute bjs 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC