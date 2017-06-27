Neighborhood on Edge After Registered Sex Offender Moves Back into West Sacramento Home
With the overgrown bushes and entrances hidden from street view, neighbors of this Haverhill Street home say they'd been happily putting up with this eyesore outside, as long as they thought the sex offender inside was never returning. Now an unkempt home is the least of their worries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump a Tran?
|Mon
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Mon
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 25
|cbo
|23
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Abe
|7,141
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Jun 22
|fiveminute bjs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC