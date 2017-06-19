NBA Draft Rumors: Kings won't trade 5...

NBA Draft Rumors: Kings won't trade 5th pick, might trade 10th pick

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

Confirming what seemed to be the direction the team was headed, the always reliable Sam Amick is reporting that the Kings will stay pat at the 5th pick in the NBA Draft . However, Amick reports that the 10th pick could be involved in talks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5... 12 hr Xzavi190 2
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 17 hr Genl Forrest 40
Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins 18 hr fiveminute bjs 2
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 21 hr Your Service Prov... 19
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Jun 19 Willy 7,137
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Jun 15 The Warden 46
As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16) Jun 14 lettigo 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sacramento County was issued at June 23 at 4:11AM PDT

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC