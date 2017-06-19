NBA Draft Rumors: Kings won't trade 5th pick, might trade 10th pick
Confirming what seemed to be the direction the team was headed, the always reliable Sam Amick is reporting that the Kings will stay pat at the 5th pick in the NBA Draft . However, Amick reports that the 10th pick could be involved in talks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|12 hr
|Xzavi190
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|17 hr
|Genl Forrest
|40
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|18 hr
|fiveminute bjs
|2
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|21 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|19
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Jun 19
|Willy
|7,137
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jun 15
|The Warden
|46
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Jun 14
|lettigo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC