Muslim Community Comes Together to Celebrate End of Ramadan Despite Possible Hate Crimes
The end of Ramadan is a celebration for thousands of Muslim families in Sacramento -- a time of happiness despite two possible hate crimes that have rocked their community. On Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said a burned Quran filled with bacon was left hanging on a handcuff near the Masjid Islamic Center in Sacramento.
