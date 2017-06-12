Music, Dancing, Kato Kaelin Appearanc...

Music, Dancing, Kato Kaelin Appearance Among New Entertainment Slate At Wizard World Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- From hoop dancers, a variety of music styles and personality Kato Kaelin introducing it all, Wizard World today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, June 16-18 at the Sacramento Convention Center.

