Morning news update for June 26, 2017
An argument between and father and mother turned deadly at a home on Q Street and Rio Linda Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. The father grabbed a gun, shot and killed the mother and then shot and killed himself, Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.
