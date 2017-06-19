Migratory rhythms

Migratory rhythms

Check out Mike Visser and his band Imaginary Tricks at the Red Museum 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, along with local acts Madeline Kenney and Pregnant. There's a $10 suggested donation.

