Marymount California abruptly pulls up stakes at Northern California campus
Just four years after Marymount California University opened its Northern California campus in Lucerne, the university abruptly abandoned the site last week. Students will have the option to transfer down to the Marymount's main Rancho Palos Verdes campus or finish their degrees with online classes, said Marymount President Lucas Lamadrid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|ArlinGrove
|5,457
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|5 hr
|cbo
|23
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Abe
|7,141
|Is Trump a Tran?
|Sat
|adm srv delete
|1
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Jun 22
|fiveminute bjs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC