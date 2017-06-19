Marymount California abruptly pulls u...

Marymount California abruptly pulls up stakes at Northern California campus

Just four years after Marymount California University opened its Northern California campus in Lucerne, the university abruptly abandoned the site last week. Students will have the option to transfer down to the Marymount's main Rancho Palos Verdes campus or finish their degrees with online classes, said Marymount President Lucas Lamadrid.

