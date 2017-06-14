Man Rides Bike from Iowa to Sacramento to Visit Sick Sister
If pain could be measured in miles, then Glenn Offerman's bicycle ride from Iowa to Sacramento will be worth every minute. "If something were to happen and i didn't seize this opportunity to come see her, that would be a regret that i wouldn't want to live with," he told FOX40 during the home stretch of his journey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|The Warden
|46
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Wed
|Willy
|30
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|lettigo
|2
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Rick Carstens
|7,133
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Tue
|Rocky
|10
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|Jun 12
|Rumsailor
|40
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 11
|Dr Fang
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC