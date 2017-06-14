Man Rides Bike from Iowa to Sacrament...

Man Rides Bike from Iowa to Sacramento to Visit Sick Sister

If pain could be measured in miles, then Glenn Offerman's bicycle ride from Iowa to Sacramento will be worth every minute. "If something were to happen and i didn't seize this opportunity to come see her, that would be a regret that i wouldn't want to live with," he told FOX40 during the home stretch of his journey.

Sacramento, CA

