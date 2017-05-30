Man pulled from burning, overturned car in Sacramento
A man was seriously injured after officers pulled him out of a burning, overturned car early Sunday near the Sacramento Executive Airport, Sacramento police said. Officers first heard gunshots just after midnight near 24th Street and 38th Avenue.
