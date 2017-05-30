Man pulled from burning, overturned c...

Man pulled from burning, overturned car in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

A man was seriously injured after officers pulled him out of a burning, overturned car early Sunday near the Sacramento Executive Airport, Sacramento police said. Officers first heard gunshots just after midnight near 24th Street and 38th Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 3 hr Son of Fire 7,112
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) 21 hr RiccardoFire 153
Lets Play Music Sat Babe Ruth 2
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Fri RiccardoFire 25
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Fri Luke 86
Looking for Babysitter in SA Thu Finding 2
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) May 29 Cooper 39
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC