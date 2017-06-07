Machado: N/S bullet train goes wrong direction
"Fresno was chosen as the sight for initial construction not so much for its geography as for the political considerations to re elect a philandering congressman who was in a tight race because of his escapades. Then Speaker Pelosi supported Fresno as a plum the congressman could bring home and support his re election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|1 hr
|Reverse 1848
|2
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Tue
|JTTF
|7,117
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Tue
|Marion Miner
|26
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon...
|Mon
|VanessaRebecca
|3
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|Jun 3
|Babe Ruth
|2
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Luke
|86
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC