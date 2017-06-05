Kings announce participants for eight...

Kings announce participants for eighth official pre-draft workout

Shortly after Sacramento's workout with Gonzaga center Zach Collins this afternoon, the Kings announced another pre-draft workout for Monday, June 12th. This will be the 8th pre-draft workout for the Kings, and this particular workout will feature a couple of options for the 34th selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.

