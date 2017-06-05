Kings announce participants for eighth official pre-draft workout
Shortly after Sacramento's workout with Gonzaga center Zach Collins this afternoon, the Kings announced another pre-draft workout for Monday, June 12th. This will be the 8th pre-draft workout for the Kings, and this particular workout will feature a couple of options for the 34th selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Curious
|7,125
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|19 hr
|Dr Fang
|22
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Sun
|Well Well
|27
|Recover Data after Factory Reset Android
|Sun
|UrsuleLoretta
|3
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Digbe
|127
|Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm...
|Jun 8
|canaanchina
|1
|Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module
|Jun 8
|canaanchina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC