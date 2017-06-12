Ita s Tarantula Season, Says Folsom Lake

Ita s Tarantula Season, Says Folsom Lake

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

While they may be intimidating, tarantulas are not dangerous to humans. They might just look creepy walking across your beach towel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) 8 hr Rumsailor 40
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Sun Curious 7,125
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Sun Dr Fang 22
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Sun Well Well 27
Recover Data after Factory Reset Android Sun UrsuleLoretta 3
News Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08) Jun 9 Digbe 127
Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm... Jun 8 canaanchina 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC