Is Californiaa s Legislature ultra-liberal? Not so fast.
It seemed like a sure bet for another display of California's ultra-blue "Resistance": Fresh with outrage over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, the Democratic-dominated California Assembly considered a bill to curb both global warming and air pollution. But in a surprising twist that illustrated how California's legislature isn't as knee-jerk liberal as the rest of the country thinks, the lower house rejected the closely-watched climate bill late Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|29 min
|Karsonnes
|152
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Athena
|7,110
|Lets Play Music
|6 hr
|Babe Ruth
|2
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Fri
|LeroiGeneDeMarcus
|87
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|25
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Thu
|Finding
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|May 29
|Cooper
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC