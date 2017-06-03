Is Californiaa s Legislature ultra-li...

Is Californiaa s Legislature ultra-liberal? Not so fast.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

It seemed like a sure bet for another display of California's ultra-blue "Resistance": Fresh with outrage over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, the Democratic-dominated California Assembly considered a bill to curb both global warming and air pollution. But in a surprising twist that illustrated how California's legislature isn't as knee-jerk liberal as the rest of the country thinks, the lower house rejected the closely-watched climate bill late Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) 29 min Karsonnes 152
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 2 hr Athena 7,110
Lets Play Music 6 hr Babe Ruth 2
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Fri LeroiGeneDeMarcus 87
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Fri RiccardoFire 25
Looking for Babysitter in SA Thu Finding 2
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) May 29 Cooper 39
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC