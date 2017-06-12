Inside Sacramento's green rush to apply for pot permits
The city of Sacramento has logged more than 900 phone calls and received more than 60 applications from property owners looking to get into the marijuana industry. A review of the applications showed one-third of the potential sites would create a green belt stretching along the northern side of Highway 160, and another half of the applications are in the industrial area centered around Florin-Perkins Road.
