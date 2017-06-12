Inside Sacramento's green rush to app...

Inside Sacramento's green rush to apply for pot permits

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

The city of Sacramento has logged more than 900 phone calls and received more than 60 applications from property owners looking to get into the marijuana industry. A review of the applications showed one-third of the potential sites would create a green belt stretching along the northern side of Highway 160, and another half of the applications are in the industrial area centered around Florin-Perkins Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 1 hr Solarman 15
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 5 hr JTTF 7,134
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Thu The Warden 46
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Wed Willy 30
As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16) Jun 14 lettigo 2
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) Jun 12 Rumsailor 40
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 11 Dr Fang 22
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sacramento County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC