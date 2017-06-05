'I had to': Firefighter accused of se...

'I had to': Firefighter accused of sexually assaulting patient

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Jared Evans , 32, turned himself in Monday after a warrant for his arrest was issued, officials said. He was booked into jail and then released on a $3,000 bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) 3 hr South 44
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 7 hr JTTF 7,117
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 9 hr Marion Miner 26
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon... 22 hr VanessaRebecca 3
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) Jun 3 RiccardoFire 153
Lets Play Music Jun 3 Babe Ruth 2
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Jun 2 Luke 86
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC