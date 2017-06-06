How should California spend $180 billion-plus? Here's what is under negotiation in Sacramento
Gov. Jerry Brown unveils his revised state budget on May 11. Lawmakers must send Brown a budget plan by the end of the night on June 15. Gov. Jerry Brown unveils his revised state budget on May 11. Lawmakers must send Brown a budget plan by the end of the night on June 15. The odds are high that by the time June 15 comes to an end, a new state budget blueprint will be sitting on Gov. Jerry Brown 's desk. That's the deadline in the California Constitution, one that's not been missed since voters changed the rules almost seven years ago, ending a generation of summer stalemates in Sacramento .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|JTTF
|7,117
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|4 hr
|Marion Miner
|26
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon...
|17 hr
|VanessaRebecca
|3
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|Sat
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|Jun 3
|Babe Ruth
|2
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Luke
|86
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Jun 1
|Finding
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC