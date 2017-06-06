How should California spend $180 bill...

How should California spend $180 billion-plus? Here's what is under negotiation in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Gov. Jerry Brown unveils his revised state budget on May 11. Lawmakers must send Brown a budget plan by the end of the night on June 15. Gov. Jerry Brown unveils his revised state budget on May 11. Lawmakers must send Brown a budget plan by the end of the night on June 15. The odds are high that by the time June 15 comes to an end, a new state budget blueprint will be sitting on Gov. Jerry Brown 's desk. That's the deadline in the California Constitution, one that's not been missed since voters changed the rules almost seven years ago, ending a generation of summer stalemates in Sacramento .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 2 hr JTTF 7,117
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 4 hr Marion Miner 26
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon... 17 hr VanessaRebecca 3
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) Sat RiccardoFire 153
Lets Play Music Jun 3 Babe Ruth 2
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Jun 2 Luke 86
Looking for Babysitter in SA Jun 1 Finding 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC