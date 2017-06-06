Homeless Population Grows in Folsom a...

Homeless Population Grows in Folsom as People Search for Resources

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

According to Corporal Peter Boelman, who heads the Community Crime Suppression Unit, the city's homeless population is officially at 30, but transients come in and out. He said much of the migration into Folsom has been out of Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 20 hr JTTF 7,117
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 22 hr Marion Miner 26
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon... Mon VanessaRebecca 3
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) Jun 3 RiccardoFire 153
Lets Play Music Jun 3 Babe Ruth 2
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Jun 2 Luke 86
Looking for Babysitter in SA Jun 1 Finding 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC