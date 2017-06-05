Historic Yosemite Climb Up El Capitan
Over the weekend a professional rock climber became the first to scale the iconic El Capitan without any ropes, or other safety gear, using only his hands and feet. The Associated Press reports that 31-year-old Alex Honnold of Sacramento began preparing for the 3,000 ft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Curious
|7,116
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|Sat
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|Jun 3
|Babe Ruth
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 2
|RiccardoFire
|25
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Luke
|86
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Jun 1
|Finding
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|May 29
|Cooper
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC