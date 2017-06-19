Highway 50 Lanes Reopen in West Sacramento after Buckling Repairs
Four lanes closed on eastbound Highway 50 near Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento on Sunday because of crumbling and buckling pavement. Cal Trans crews worked all day and through the night Sunday to make repairs, clearing the scene early Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Willy
|7,137
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Sat
|Willy
|16
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Sat
|25 FREE
|1
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jun 15
|The Warden
|46
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 14
|Willy
|30
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Jun 14
|lettigo
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|Jun 12
|Rumsailor
|40
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC