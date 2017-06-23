High Cabin Temperatures Have Sacramento RT Operators Fearing the Worst
Multiple Sacramento Regional Transit District train operators have complained during the extremely hot days that the temperatures in their cabins are so hot it is a safety hazard. If one of them passes out, the train could potentially be driving itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Doynald Ptrruntz
|7,140
|Is Trump a Tran?
|2 hr
|adm srv delete
|1
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Thu
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Thu
|fiveminute bjs
|2
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Thu
|Your Service Prov...
|19
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jun 15
|The Warden
|46
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC