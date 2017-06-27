Hate on the wall: Vandalism of Sacram...

Hate on the wall: Vandalism of Sacramento-area houses of worship...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Detectives are investigating a pair of anti-Muslim hate crimes that hit mosques in South Sacramento and Davis last week, days after authorities arrested a man for spray-painting swastikas on a Catholic church in downtown Sacramento. The separate attacks on religious institutions mirror other bigoted intimidation attempts that have been accumulating since President Donald Trump's election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 14 hr Curious 7,143
Is Trump a Tran? Mon R Fire 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Jun 26 shanshan 5,458
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 25 cbo 23
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Jun 23 Horace Schmitz 42
i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5... Jun 22 Xzavi190 2
Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins Jun 22 fiveminute bjs 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,518 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC