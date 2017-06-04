Half-baked single-payer health plan amounts to political stunt
California state Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, calls for passage of his single-payer health care measures at a rally in Sacramento, Calif. On Thursday, the California state Senate made the bold move of voting to create a single-payer health system without having any idea of how to pay for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|22 min
|Curious
|7,116
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|Sat
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|Sat
|Babe Ruth
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|25
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Luke
|86
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Jun 1
|Finding
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|May 29
|Cooper
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC