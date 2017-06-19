Grass fire ignites near Sacramento International Airport
A grass fire burning near Sacramento International Airport is creating a large plume of smoke that can be seen for miles. Vegetation fire, W Elverta Rd and Power Line Rd in North Sacramento.
