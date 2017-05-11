Governor signs $125 billion budget boosting education funds
In this May 11, 2017, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown walks past a chart showing the increase in education spending in his proposed 2017-2018 state budget as he leaves a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., where he released his revised spending plan. Gov. Brown signed the $125 billion state budget on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that increases funding for education and social services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump a Tran?
|Mon
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Mon
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 25
|cbo
|23
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Abe
|7,141
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Jun 22
|fiveminute bjs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC