Good Samaritan helps Sacramento Co. deputy after shooting
Herb Hollaway's daily ride on the light rail turned into a frightening, frantic moment when he witnessed Sacramento County Sheriff Deputy Alex Ludwig get shot in the face. Many people in that critical moment would have chosen to hide or run, but Hollaway decided to help the deputy in his moment of greatest need.
