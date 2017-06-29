Good Samaritan helps Sacramento Co. d...

Good Samaritan helps Sacramento Co. deputy after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: SFGate

Herb Hollaway's daily ride on the light rail turned into a frightening, frantic moment when he witnessed Sacramento County Sheriff Deputy Alex Ludwig get shot in the face. Many people in that critical moment would have chosen to hide or run, but Hollaway decided to help the deputy in his moment of greatest need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lets Play Music 2 hr My own summer 6
News Couple living out of SUV arrested after child f... 12 hr cletus 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Curious 7,143
Is Trump a Tran? Jun 26 R Fire 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Jun 26 shanshan 5,458
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 25 cbo 23
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Jun 23 Horace Schmitz 42
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,987 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC