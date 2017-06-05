Frights of Fancy: Unique Sinister Con features creatures, artists behind them
When it comes to monsters, ghouls and things that go bump in the night, dad Ezequiel Lua Sr. said his son can't get enough. "This kid - he just likes anything that pops up scary on the iPad," Lua Sr. of Stockton said as they began their descent onto the floor of Stockton Arena for the kickoff of the Sinister Creature Con on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recover Data after Factory Reset Android
|8 hr
|UrsuleLoretta
|3
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|Curious
|7,122
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Fri
|Miss Fluffy
|21
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Digbe
|127
|Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|Bin Washing Station, Combined Type Washer with ...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC